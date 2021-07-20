First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCXXF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $$14.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. 72 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,545. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

