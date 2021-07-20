First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

