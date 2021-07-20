First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $182.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $124.22 and a 1-year high of $194.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.25.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.