First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 109 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,682,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 259.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 144.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $318.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $339.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

