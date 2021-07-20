First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 128,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of INBK traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. 197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $309.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 69.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

