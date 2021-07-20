First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.60.

FR opened at C$15.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.42. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$12.48 and a 12-month high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total value of C$430,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,399,480. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$396,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,400.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

