First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Increased to C$1.30 by Analysts at Cormark

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$1.15 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

FF stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

