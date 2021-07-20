First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 105,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,422. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

