First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

NYSE FRC traded up $4.98 on Tuesday, hitting $193.49. 34,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,129. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after buying an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

