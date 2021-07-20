First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Down 41.7% in June

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FEO traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,418. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

