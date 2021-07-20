First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

FPE opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

