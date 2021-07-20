Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.21. 115,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

