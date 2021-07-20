Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVN. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.06.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.03. 13,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.44. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

