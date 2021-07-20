Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Hold

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.44.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.44. Five9 has a 1-year low of $107.77 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

