Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in June

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

FVRR traded up $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $224.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

