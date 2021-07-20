Flamingo Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.90 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $44.90 million and $20.86 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00095304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00142651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,636.63 or 1.00070096 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

