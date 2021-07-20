Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,587,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 1,318,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,967.5 days.

FGSGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC began coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $$2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

