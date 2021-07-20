Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSI. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

FSI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 78,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

