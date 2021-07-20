Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

