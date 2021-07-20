FLO (FLO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.