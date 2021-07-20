FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.