FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,954 Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.