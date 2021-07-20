FORA Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

