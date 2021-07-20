FORA Capital LLC Invests $295,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.83 and a beta of 1.64. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.56.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

