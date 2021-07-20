FORA Capital LLC Sells 9,764 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $324.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.60. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.10.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

