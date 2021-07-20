FORA Capital LLC Trims Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 59.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

InMode stock opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.63. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $112.19.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

