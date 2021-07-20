Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 91.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,174,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 162,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,164,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.