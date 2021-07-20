Forest Hill Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,887 shares during the period. Renasant comprises approximately 1.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. 2,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,947. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

