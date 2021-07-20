Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 378,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Forestar Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forestar Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

FOR opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

