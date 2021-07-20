Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

