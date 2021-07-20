FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082,873 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,560. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

