FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 33,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 49.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,663 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 21,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,902. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.