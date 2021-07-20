Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

FTNT opened at $256.63 on Monday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

