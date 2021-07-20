Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Lowered to C$9.25 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$9.25 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FVI. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.03.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.46. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$5.80 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

