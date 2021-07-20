Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FELE stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 179,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,519. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after purchasing an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $46,402,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

