Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €55.95 ($65.82) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE stock opened at €44.01 ($51.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €44.64. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.