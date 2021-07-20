Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $766.20

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 766.20 ($10.01) and last traded at GBX 769 ($10.05), with a volume of 1166811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792.80 ($10.36).

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRES shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,031.67 ($13.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,653.36.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

