Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

