Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.21 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $2,448,255.96. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

