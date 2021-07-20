Frontier Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

