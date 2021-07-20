Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,924,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

