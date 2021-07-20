FUTURAX (FTXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 92.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 93.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $20,271.65 and $1.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00230119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001019 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00872550 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

