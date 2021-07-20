FY2021 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Increased by Analyst

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.29.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.56 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -314.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

