FY2021 EPS Estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Raised by Analyst

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $34.07 on Monday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.50.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

