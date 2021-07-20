FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -673.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.