Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 490,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West bought 10,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,890,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 114,325 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 95,069 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

