GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GBL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 19,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,333. The stock has a market cap of $711.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $49,643.86. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,977 shares of company stock worth $3,907,398. Insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

