Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $105,214.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012194 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.00729004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.