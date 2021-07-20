Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.74

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.74 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 37.90 ($0.50). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 909,615 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13. The company has a market cap of £106.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.74.

In related news, insider Mark Blandford purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

