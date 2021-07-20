Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,480 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Garmin worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Garmin by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $149.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.